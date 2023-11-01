FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck Wednesday in downtown Fort Wayne.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 it happened on Washington Boulevard between Barr and Clinton streets.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and their condition has not yet been confirmed.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No further details were provided.

Traffic was still flowing on Washington, and Barr was already closed due to construction.