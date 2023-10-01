FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are currently investigating an instance of a pedestrian hit by a car on Northbound I-69. At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car at the Coldwater exit; that is mile marker 312. Dispatchers say the North to Southbound interchange is currently closed, in addition to the Southbound Coldwater ramp to get onto I-69. Details are otherwise limited.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.