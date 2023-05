FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after police say he walked into the road and was hit by a car on West Main Street at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash took place between Cherry and Center Street just west of the St. Marys River. Motorists will need to detour around the crash site until the investigation is complete.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown. The driver didn’t appear to be hurt.