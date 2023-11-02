TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on Interstate 65 early Thursday morning.

State police determined an SUV was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 172 mile-marker around 2:15 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, someone was walking on the interstate and was hit by the SUV.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Police said the driver had minor injuries from the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the pedestrian’s name at a later date. No other details were released by ISP.