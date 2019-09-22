Pedestrian dies after getting hit by semi in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man has died after being hit by a semi in Huntington County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says the man stepped out into the path of a semi on I-69 just north of the 278 mile marker around 1:30 a.m Sunday.

The person was located in a ditch off the northeast side of the road, according to the sheriff’s department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner.

The incident is still under investigation by the Huntington County FACT. The semi driver, Balbir Purewal of Canada, is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the man killed will be released by the Huntington County Coroner at a later date once family has been notified.