FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was hit by a car early Sunday morning in southwest Fort Wayne has now died, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday.

The coroner identified the man as 23-year-old Jamie Corona Vaca of Fort Wayne.

Just before 3 a.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads. Emergency crews at the scene found Vaca in life-threatening condition. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Vaca was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead some time later, the release said. The coroner determined the cause of his death was multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.