PBS Fort Wayne to air documentary on G.E. campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Electric Works prepares to move forward with their renovations to the General Electric campus in downtown Fort Wayne, a documentary is exploring the history of the property.

The documentary, called “Electric Legacy: The Story of General Electric in Fort Wayne, takes viewers on a trip from the campus’ beginnings in the 1880’s to the final closure of the plant, as well as touches on its future as Electric Works. PBS Fort Wayne director and producer Rob Rhodes, the man behind the documentary, said it took two years of researching, filming, and editing to get the two-hour-long special ready to air. It was time-consuming to sort through the thousands of historical photos and documents but pieced together they tell the story of the community that spent their lives inside of the buildings.

“Interviewing the people was the best part because that’s what the heart of the story is, is the people and the stories that they had to tell. There’s more to downtown Fort Wayne than these empty buildings. There’s a rich history going on. There are stories of people, stories of families.”

Along with the part the factory played in Fort Wayne history, it will talk about its role in World War II efforts and about the time Ronald Reagan visited, years before he was President. Rhodes says he was able to make the documentary with help from the West Central Neighborhood Association, Midwest America, and retired G-E employees.

The documentary will air on PBS Fort Wayne at 8:00 p.m. Later, it will be available on PBS Passport.