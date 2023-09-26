PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) – Residents in Paulding can soon satisfy their cravings for a Crunchwrap Supreme or Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

Taco Bell is coming to the city, and it’s a project that has been in the works for years. The Paulding County Economic Development office expects the fast food chain to be serving up Mexican-inspired eats in Paulding by the end of 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday commemorated the long-awaited addition at 862 N. Williams St.

Paulding has little else for fast food options other than McDonald’s, Dairy Queen and Subway. The county as a whole is scarce on dining options; a housing study cited during the groundbreaking showed Paulding County as a whole spends $8 to $10 million each year on food and dining outside of the county.

So, out of all the options for new grub, why Taco Bell?

“Through previous studies done at Paulding High School and ultimately at the other high schools, the number one interested food source was Taco Bell,” said Tim Copsey, director of the economic development office. “And the more people you talked to beyond the high school students, that seemed to be a direction that everyone wanted to go.”

Local businessman Jayson Dangler bought the lot in January 2022 and then handed it over to development group Black River Bells. The project took longer than usual to develop, between legal hurdles and awaiting various approvals from the Paulding Village Council, but the new fast food option has finally come to fruition.

“This project has been on the radar in Paulding County for as long as I can remember,” Copsey said. “There are still files from way back in our office. Even as this project was delayed, people commented that once again it was all just a farce. It is just reassuring to know that if we are going to build and move Paulding County forward, it is going to take persistence, but also patience, and we can still win. In today’s society patience isn’t always welcome but we are glad in this case it worked out.”