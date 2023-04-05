PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Just after noon, 69-year-old Ronald O. Egler of Stryker, Ohio, was traveling northbound on County Road 133 when he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, according to police.

As Egler attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, police said he pulled in front of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Seth S. Schwanz of Fort Wayne.

Both Egler and Schwanz were taken to a hospital, but authorities did not know their conditions.

The crash is still under investigation by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.