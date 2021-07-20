Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man, stolen vehicle

PAULDING Co., Ohio. (WANE) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a missing man that might be driving a stolen vehicle.

Reported stolen vehicle, 2007 Honda Pilot, Ohio license plate number GBV5809

Police are looking for 21-year-old Clay Dockery. He’s described as having “a mentality of a 12 year old and difficulty communicating with others,” according to the Pauling County Sheriff’s Department. Dockery is approximately 5’10”, 175 pounds. He has a banjo tattoo on his right shoulder, and praying hands tattooed on his left shoulder.

Dockery might be driving the reported stolen vehicle. It was reported stolen from a home in the 6000 block of US 127. It’s described as a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot, Ohio license plate number GBV5809.

If you have seen the vehicle or Dockery, or have any information call the Paulding County Sherrif’s Office at 419-399-3791.