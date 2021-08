FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the owners of Paula’s on Main told WANE 15 they will be closing their doors to customers for a few days. The restaurant is located at 1732 Main Street.

Three of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to work. Paula’s on Main will use PPP money to pay the employees. The owners believe this is the best option to keep customers and employees safe.

The restaurant is scheduled to reopen on August 23.