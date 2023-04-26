ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday in Anderson after leading police on a short chase. The juvenile had taken the wheel of a Dodge Charger after the driver bailed when police tried to pull the car over for having expired plates.
The incident unfolded after 10 p.m. according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The juvenile was a passenger in the front seat and after taking control of the Charger, the juvenile drove into an apartment complex and ended up trapped on a dead end street. The juvenile took off, but was captured a short time later.
A search of the car turned up over two ounces of fentanyl pills along with a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.
The driver of the Charger has not yet been captured.