ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday in Anderson after leading police on a short chase. The juvenile had taken the wheel of a Dodge Charger after the driver bailed when police tried to pull the car over for having expired plates.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

The incident unfolded after 10 p.m. according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The juvenile was a passenger in the front seat and after taking control of the Charger, the juvenile drove into an apartment complex and ended up trapped on a dead end street. The juvenile took off, but was captured a short time later.

A search of the car turned up over two ounces of fentanyl pills along with a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

The driver of the Charger has not yet been captured.