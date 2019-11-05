Passenger killed when deer struck by vehicle hits 2nd vehicle

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A passenger was killed when a deer struck one vehicle then struck another in Wells County early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. along S.R. 124 near the Rock Creek Bridge.

Authorities told WANE 15 that 29-year-old Jacob Messer of Huntington County was traveling west on S.R 124 near the bridge when he struck a deer. The deer then hit another vehicle driven by 55-year-old Jose Loya that was traveling east.

A passenger in Loya’s vehicle – Bentura Loya, 61, of West Lafayette – was killed. Loya suffered cuts to the face.

No other information was released.