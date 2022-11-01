An image of the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne as demolition and cleanup work continues on Tuesday, 11/1/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.

The building was supposed to come down on Friday October 28, but due to difficulties in bringing it down, that was delayed.

It wasn’t made immediately clear when crews from Britt Demolition will attempt to bring the remaining part down.

A call to the company led to a representative telling WANE 15 that all questions need to be directed to Lutheran Health Network.

An email sent to a spokeswoman for the hospital system wasn’t returned by the time this article was posted.

In the meantime, the remaining part of the hospital that has yet to come down doesn’t appear to have a very solid foundation.

A look at the former St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne as demolition and cleanup work continued on Tuesday, 11/1/22.

Is there a public safety concern? WANE 15 reached out to City of Fort Wayne officials and were sent a statement from Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department:

“The fire department is relying on the demolition contractor to operate in a safe and professional manner. We would also ask that curious citizens remain a safe distance from the worksite at all times. As always, should a situation arise, FWFD firefighters will be on the scene quickly and working as efficiently as possible to save the lives of our citizens.”

