Part of Jefferson Pointe road to open Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vehicles will soon be driving through Jefferson Pointe.

RED Development tells WANE 15 phase one of the internal road project at the outdoor mall is set to open to vehicles by 5 p.m. Friday.

Phase one of the project involves a two-lane road starting at the AMC movie theatre, down to the corner of Eddie Bauer. Traffic there will be two-way.

Shoppers will also be able to park down the road as multiple parking spots have been added in front of stores.

Parking spots added along internal road through Jefferson Pointe.

Landscaping work will be completed in the spring, according to Jefferson Pointe Marketing Manager Katrina Walburn.

Walburn had said opening up this stretch of the road before Thanksgiving will be make holiday shopping easier for customers.

Phase two of the project is set to begin in Spring 2020. That part of the project will extend the road from Eddie Bauer down around the fountain area and exiting between Chico’s and Talbots.