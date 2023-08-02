FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut and coffee shop coming to Fort Wayne, has announced the date for its grand opening.

The company announced it will open for business Saturday, Aug. 5 with special “grand opening weekend hours” from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Located at 11936 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and Carroll roads, Parlor Doughnuts offers “an array of unique bakery items, including famous ‘layered’ doughnuts.”

Parlor Doughnuts alternate Fort Wayne logo (Photo provided by Parlor Doughnuts)

In addition to its “unique bakery items,” the Fort Wayne location will also utilize a logo unique to the location that features Johnny Appleseed and The Old Fort.

Parlor Doughnuts will also offer products that are vegan-friendly, gluten-friendly and keto-friendly.

“We are thrilled to bring Parlor’s products, brand and mission to northeast Indiana,” said Gaven Vogt, Maryanna Vogt and Darren Vogt, owners of the Fort Wayne location.

The Fort Wayne store marks the company’s seventh location in Indiana since opening the inaugural shop in Evansville in 2019.

The ownership group behind the Fort Wayne location hopes to open a few more locations in Fort Wayne and expand into other cities in northeast Indiana.

Parlor Doughnuts is also looking to hire at least 20 employees at the Fort Wayne location, and those interested in applying can do so online.