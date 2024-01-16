WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) The transition of Parkview Warsaw, an outpatient medical facility with an emergency room, to Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, a full-service inpatient/outpatient facility is now complete.

The newly completed hospital opened to patients on Tuesday. The opening date was adjusted by one-week to ensure a smooth transition according to a news release from Parkview.

The original 86,000-square-foot facility opened in 2016 as Parkview Warsaw, an outpatient

center that featured a freestanding emergency room. With the new, 88,000-square-foot

expansion, the building has more than doubled in size.

Now standing at 174,000 square feet, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital was built in response to

feedback from the community.

“We’ve been continually asked to offer more services here so patients can access Parkview’s

high-quality care closer to home,” Scott Gabriel, market president, Parkview Health Northwest.

“We are grateful to the greater Warsaw community for embracing Parkview and allowing us to

care for your health and well-being.”

The Cafe at Parkview Kosciusko Hospital

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital includes several newly designed care spaces that can

accommodate increased demand and allow for greater flexibility in the future. The clinical units

will be opened on a staggered basis, enabling the hospital to gradually ramp up services and

ensure efficiency.

The third floor of the new building features an inpatient unit that can accommodate up to 28

patients with varying levels of care. It will open with 12 beds, and more will be added as patient

numbers and staffing allow.

The second floor of the hospital features two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, as well

as areas for pre- and post-surgical care. This floor also has temporary shell space, which will be

converted into operating rooms or procedure rooms, depending on future demand.

“With both inpatient and outpatient capabilities, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will be able to

handle the majority of surgical needs,” said Dr. Michael Grabowski, physician executive, surgery

service line, Parkview Health. “More importantly, patients will be closer to home. Being closer to

your loved ones and your care team helps to improve your overall experience and outcomes.”

A waiting area overlooks an outdoor Healing Garden, which will be open for patients, visitors and staff and will include tables and chairs, creating a relaxing space for meals and breaks

Also new to the facility is an oncology clinic that serves as an expansion of the Parkview

Packnett Family Cancer Institute (PFCI). This location will enable patients to complete cancer

treatments and follow-up care in Warsaw.

“We are excited to open this new location because it allows patients to be closer to home, and

closer to their entire support system, during their cancer journey,” said Megan Smith, chief

operating officer, PFCI. “We offer subspecialty care, meaning patients are supported by an

entire team that specializes in not just cancer, but their specific type of cancer. We look forward

to sharing this unique care model with the Kosciusko community.”

The PFCI clinic includes seven exam rooms and nine infusion bays. Seven of the infusion bays

are situated along windows with privacy glass, so patients can look out onto the hospital’s new

courtyard, known as the Healing Garden.

As weather permits, the Healing Garden will be open for patients, visitors and staff and will

include tables and chairs, creating a relaxing space for meals and breaks.

The hospital expansion also includes a basement, where the café offers made-to-order meals,

grab-and-go options, and even mobile order pickup. Administrative offices, classrooms and

several outpatient services are also located on the lower level.

All around the hospital, local artistry is on display, helping to create a healing environment.

Parkview leaders worked with local professional artists, as well as amateur and professional

photographers, to create and select pieces for display.

“Parkview Kosciusko Hospital is more than the expansion of our building – it’s an expansion of

our relationship with the community,” said Jeffrey Rockett, vice president of operations for

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital. “We are excited to reach this

milestone and celebrate the hospital’s opening with our patients, co-workers and community

members.”

The newly opened hospital is projected to create an additional 150 jobs, including clinical and

non-clinical roles. Individuals interested in joining the team now can view open positions at

parkview.com/careers.