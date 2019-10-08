Parkview seeking to hire more than 100 nurses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is looking for registered nurses to help fill a continuing need and is hosting weekly open interviews.

Open interviews will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. Candidates should go to Entrance 1 and check in with the information desk, where they will be met by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. Qualified candidates could potentially leave with a contingent job offer.

Open interviews for RNs are also offered at Parkview Hospital Randallia, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne. Open interviews for the Randallia location are every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Parkview’s most immediate need is with the growth of a new patient tower on the Regional Medical Center campus, which will have 72 new patient beds. Randallia is adding 20 new beds.

Overall, they’re looking to fill more than 100 nursing positions.

The demand for nurses isn’t unique to Parkview. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 15 percent from 2016 to 2026 – much faster than the average for all occupations. This growth stems from a number of factors, including an increase in chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, and increased demand for healthcare services from the baby-boom generation.

For more information on nursing opportunities with Parkview, email nursing@parkview.com, call 260-266-7263 or visit the Careers page on the Parkview website. Or talk to a recruiter now by texting “Parkview” to 97211.