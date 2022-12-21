FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced the completion and opening of the final unit on its new medical tower Wednesday morning.

Known as the South Tower, the new expansion allowed PRMC to add 142 inpatient beds to the facility.

The 168,000-square-foot tower has six patient floors and a lower level that includes a maintenance area and a co-worker entrance.

“When the decision was made to build the South Tower, no one could have anticipated the emergent need for additional capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PRMC President John Bowen. “Largely because of the South Tower, Parkview was able to care for more than two-thirds of the COVID-19 patients in our region, never go on diversion and always say ‘yes’ when patients needed care.”

Construction on the South Tower began in 2018 and was expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first impatient beds opening on the sixth floor in August 2020.

“Without PRMC’s additional capacity, the pandemic would have looked remarkably different,” Bowen said.

All units in PRMC’s two towers incorporate private rooms with an abundance of natural light that can be converted to accommodate different levels of care.