FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Because of the winter storm set to hammer the area as of Thursday, Parkview Health may be closing some facilities or modifying hours and services facilities that do stay open.

Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the Parkview message board website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.

For emergency care, all Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open for patients and ambulances.

For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has 24/7 virtual care options, allowing patients to receive quality care from the comfort of their home. For more information, visit parkview.com/findcare.