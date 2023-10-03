FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is representing Indiana as one of the country’s most loved workplaces, according to Newsweek.

Parkview ranked 87th on Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023 and was the only Hoosier workplace on the list.

The list highlights companies that are said to prioritize their employees. According to the study, Newsweek determined each ranking based on surveys from more than 2 million employees at businesses that have between 50 and 100,000 workers, interviews with company officials, and research from Best Practice Institute. Workplaces include both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas, Newsweek said.

“I really enjoy my job at Parkview,” said Kristy Scheer, coding specialist with Parkview Physicians Group. “I’ve never been treated better through all my years of working. I’m proud to tell people that I work for Parkview, and how they continually care for their employees. I feel valued and like I am a real part of the team.”

It’s the first time Parkview has made Newsweek’s list, which has been compiled for three years now. Parkview was also recognized by Forbes last week as a top employer for Hoosiers in 2023.

The designations come at a time when the healthcare system is being criticized for its decision to remove labor and delivery services at the Lagrange and DeKalb hospitals.