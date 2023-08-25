FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview LaGrange Hospital is temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage. Parkview Health officials notified the media early Friday morning. The closure is expected to last for up to 48 hours. Parkview advises anyone in need of emergency care to call 911 or travel to the next closest emergency room where possible.

For those who need emergency care at Parkview LaGrange before the air conditioning is fixed will be taken to a temporary Emergency Department located inside the hospital’s office building, which was not impacted by the outage. Patients directed to the temporary Emergency Department will receive an emergency medical exam and be guided to appropriate care. Obstetrics screenings are also available.

Parkview Health officials say all patients who were at the hospital have been transferred to other facilities, and that all scheduled surgeries and procedures have been rescheduled accordingly. Because the medical office building was not impacted by the air conditioning outage, all Parkview Physicians Group clinics within the building remain open to the public.

Parkview Health officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and will notify the public when full services resume.