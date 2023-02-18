FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — The 2023 Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Tournament returns.

The Turnstone Sled Hockey team will host 11 teams from the Heartland Sled Hockey League at the Parkview Icehouse Feb. 18 and 19 per their release.

The tournament will be the leagues final set of games before heading to Grand Rapids, Michigan March 24-26 for the league championship, Indianapolis April 1 for the Indiana State Sled Hockey Championship, and St. Louis, Missouri April 13-16 for Nationals.

The public is encouraged to come out and support the players taking part in the tournament. Volunteers can sign up for their preferred time slot.

What is Sled Hockey?

Sled hockey is a sport that has been around since end of the 1980s and is played similar to hockey; however, equipment is different. Rather than wearing skates, sled hockey features sleds equipped with a pair of blades that players sit in along with two sticks that use metal picks on the end for players to move around with. Goalies also use similar equipment, but they also have metal picks on the backside of their gloves to assist them in their maneuvers.

About the Turnstone Hockey League

The Turnstone Hockey League was founded in 1943, and their objective is for people with disabilities to be able to come together and achieve their potential with comprehensive offerings or services by the community.

With thanks to the great support and compassionate staff, Turnstone continues to contribute to assisting people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s impact has evolved throughout the years and includes being a member of the United States Olympic family and now hosts one of the United States Olympic Committee’s Training Sites and also a home to USA Goalball.