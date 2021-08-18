Parkview Health warns about dangers of ‘dry scooping’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a recent blog post, Parkview Health is warning of the danger of dry scooping. Dry scooping is when someone uses protein powder but doesn’t dilute it with water.

The idea that dry scooping helps protein powder kick in faster appears to be more of a placebo effect, said sports dietician Sami Kauffman with Parkview Health.

She explains some of the ingredients in protein powders can cause heart attacks and strokes in extreme cases.

“Sadly, these supplements go unregulated for consistency and ingredient content. So, you could ingest excessive amounts of an ingredient or even contaminated ingredients, which is a risk any time someone utilizes these types of dietary supplements,” said Kauffman.

Other dangers of dry scooping include:

Shortness of breath

Tooth decay

Respiratory infection

Stroke

Heart attack

Irregular heart rhythms

“Eating a balanced diet will usually provide individuals with all the minerals and nutrients they need to reach peak performance levels. Remember, you can get the same boost of energy from various food or beverage sources of caffeine such as coffee, tea, sugar-free soft drinks and chocolate products. And, if you want to maximize your performance, be sure to eat enough calories for your exercise level while timing carbohydrate intake around physical activity to ensure you have adequate energy for your workouts,” said Kauffman.

Kauffman suggests if you do use protein powder, introduce it to your body slowly and always dilute it.