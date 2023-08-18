(WANE) — Parkview DeKalb and Parkview LaGrange hospitals will no longer be offering labor and delivery services starting sometime in September, according to Parkview Health.

The services will still be available at Parkview hospitals in Allen, Huntington, Noble and Whitley counties.

Parkview Health cited “ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services” at rural hospitals across the country as one reason for the decision.

Moving forward, Parkview Health will implement a new health care model that aims to provide high-quality prenatal and postnatal care while still offering labor and delivery services at multiple locations in northeast Indiana.

Parkview Health has also started contacting expecting mothers to work with them and tour nearby Parkview Family Birthing Centers.

Parkview Wabash Hospital has not offered labor and delivery services since August 2022, according to Parkview Health.