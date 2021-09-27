Parkview Health reopens Mirro Center vaccine clinic as booster shots begin to roll out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has reopened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation to offer booster shots to eligible recipients.

The new guidelines allow for millions of Americans who are at the highest risk of COVID-19 to receive an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine to increase their protection. Those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for a booster at this time.

The CDC recommends these individuals should receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

The CDC also recommends these individuals below may receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series, based on their individual benefits and risks:

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is also available to those who are severely immunocompromised. The third dose should be administered at least 28 days after the first two doses of the vaccine.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can also schedule an appointment at the Mirro Center to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Parkview Health’s clinic is scheduled to be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operating hours may change subject to demand.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by visiting the Indiana Department of Health’s website. Walk-ins are accepted but will be subject to availability.