FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health will add two hospitals and an outpatient center in Ohio.

Effective October 1, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) will become part of the Parkview family.

The Fort Wayne based health care system made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

“Through the affiliation, Parkview will offer a full spectrum of high-quality care in northwest Ohio, complementing existing services and expanding our commitment to the health and well-being of our region,” Rick Henvey, CEO, Parkview Health, said in the release.

“Focused on strategic growth, our integrated network already includes six rural hospitals in Indiana, where we have improved access to care. We are proud to welcome CHWC to Parkview and continue its legacy as a local healthcare provider.”

Based in Bryan, Ohio, CHWC has two hospitals in Williams County and an outpatient center in Fulton County. When the affiliation is finalized Oct. 1, the facilities will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold.

The release said the two systems had worked cooperatively for years and that CHWC leaders sought out the partnership to “maintain and enhance local heath care services.”

They signed the letter of intent to partner in March and spent months in due diligence.