Parkview Field named ‘Best Single-A Ballpark’ again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field has once again been named the Ballpark Digest Best Single-A Ballpark in the country, according to the Fort Wayne TinCaps Facebook page.

Fans have been voting for weeks to help Parkview Field earn the honor.

The home of the TinCaps beat out SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets in the final round.

This is the third time Parkview Field has won the competition in the last four years, including last year.

The TinCaps played their first season at Parkview Field in 2009 after the team changed names from the Wizards and moved downtown.