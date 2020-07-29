Parkview, Anthem agree to two day extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthem Insurance and Parkview Health have announced they’ve reached an agreement on a two day extension.

From the Parkview release:

Parkview Health and Anthem of Indiana have agreed to a two-day extension of their existing agreement, allowing for more time to negotiate a new contract. The existing contract will now expire Thursday, July 30, at 11:59 p.m.

“We’ve made progress, but both sides felt it was important to take more time to try to work through our differences rather than allowing the contract to end tonight at midnight,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO, Parkview Health. “We will continue our discussions in earnest, working to avoid significant disruptions for our patients and area employers.”

The current agreement pertains to all Parkview providers and facilities in Indiana. Parkview Physicians Group providers based in Ohio are not impacted and will remain in-network for Anthem members.