Parkview and Anthem insurance could cut ties in 3 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Contract renewal negotiations between Parkview Health and Anthem Insurance continue, with their relationship on the brink. Anthem reports if they don’t reach a deal, they’ll cut ties on July 29th, meaning people with anthem insurance will no longer get benefits at Parkview facilities.

Both sides are keeping the negotiations secret, but it is known the contract dispute is about healthcare affordability for clients.

WANE 15 received this statement from an Anthem representative today:

“Anthem leaders met with Parkview officials last Thursday to continue negotiations on a new contract. Anthem is currently reviewing the proposal that Parkview shared during that meeting. We believe that if Anthem and Parkview work together to make the communities we serve our top priority, we’ll reach an agreement that offers uninterrupted access to dependable, high-quality health care at an affordable price before the current contract expires July 29.” Tony Felts, Senior Director of Communications Anthem, Inc.

The Kerns family, who is insured by Anthem and goes to Parkview for healthcare, says they couldn’t be more frustrated. They have three kids who have special needs. They were planning to go a Parkview specialist at the end of the month to get tested for learning disabilities, before the school year starts.

Rachel Kerns says they can’t afford higher out-of-pocket costs if Anthem cuts ties with Parkview.

“If this contract cancels, how am I going to afford to have them see the specialist when they desperately need this testing?” she said. “We would never be able to afford it. We have medical bills right now we can’t pay. So the idea of all of this extra debt is just beyond words to think of having to pay for all of us. This is really frustrating because it puts families like mine in really bad situation.”

WANE 15 also reached out to Parkview Health, but they chose not to comment.