Unlike traditional golf, most disc golf courses are free to use, making it easy for people to begin playing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grand opening of a new public disc golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park is planned for this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced via a media release.

The celebration will include disc golf clinics, giveaways, food trucks and live music at the park, which is located at East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Northside Neighborhood Association and Heartland Church of Fort Wayne will host the grand opening.

The project was made possible through an Investing Neighborhoods Now grant from the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division which seeks to address needs in neighborhoods with collaborative and creative solutions, according to the parks and rec media release.

The Northside Neighborhood Association and Heartland Church proposed a family-centered, nine-hole disc golf course with the grant money.

“We’re eager to bring families together, provide another place and way to ‘get moving’ and to urge people from other parts of the city to visit our area and our local businesses,” said associate president Lori Stombaugh in a media release.

The Northside course will be the fourth maintained by parks and rec, with the others at Shaoff Park, Swinney Park and Tillman Park.