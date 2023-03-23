KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) The resignation of the principal at East Noble Middle School has sparked outrage from both students and parents, resulting in a protest of sorts at the school Thursday morning and the creation of a change.org petition.

In a Facebook post from Wednesday morning, Andrew Deming explains the reasoning behind his resignation, which is effective at the end of the school year and his long association with the East Noble school system.

For 33 years I have been tied to East Noble. As a student, a multi-sport athlete, a coach of three different sports, a math teacher, an assistant principal, an athletic director, and building principal for the last 10 years; East Noble has always been my home. Andrew Deming – from Facebook

He goes on to talk about the transition from the previous superintendent Ann Linson, to the current one, Dr. Teresa Gremaux and that he didn’t think Gremaux was a good fit for the district. He accuses Gremaux of the following.

I have been told on several occasions that I do not build relationships with students, and recently that I do not build relationships with “low social-economic” students. This is solely based on a speculation and assumption from talking to a few upset parents. The superintendent has been at the middle school building two to three times this entire school year and has yet to see me interact with students and the love I pour into them. The degrading comments and statements I have received from her in regards to my “why” is a deciding factor on me resigning sooner than expected. Andrew Deming – from Facebook

WANE 15 has reached out to Gremaux for a comment.

On Thursday morning, students staged a protest inside the school. One person sent the following video of the gathering by students.

A change.org petition has also been created asking for Gremaux’s resignation. It currently has more than 1300 signatures.

WANE 15 reporter Taylor King is working on this story and more details will be added once they become available.