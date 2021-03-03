Pandemic delayed new development at Glenbrook, but are HomeGoods and Dave & Buster’s still coming?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than a year ago WANE 15 told you about new developments coming to Glenbrook Square. The new businesses included HomeGoods and Dave & Buster’s.

Since then, though, little to no work has taken place at the site. The project was originally supposed to be complete by the end of 2020. But three months later, the project is still surrounded by fences.

Real estate investment company Seritage Growth Properties owns the former Sears parcel and outlying lots of Glenbrook Square. The company is separate from the mall’s ownership.

Back in August of 2019, Seritage posted on its investors page plans to put a Dave & Buster’s, HomeGoods “and additional retail” in a new 96,000 square foot storefront.

Officials with Dave & Buster’s told WANE 15 they hoped to open the new location in December 2020. Though an official opening date of the HomeGoods store was never released, Seritage Growth Properties indicated it would open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, the following year the pandemic hit, and in June, WANE 15 noticed that construction had come to a halt. At the time the Allen County Building Commissioner John Caywood and the construction company working on the project, O’Brien Construction, Inc. confirmed that work had stopped due to COVID.

Since then the building has sat practically untouched. According to the Allen County Building Commissioner, “the building department has not been contacted about construction resuming at those properties.”

WANE 15 reached out to Seritage Growth Properties and O’Brien Construction, Inc. to see if there was a timeline for work to resume and how long it would take. At the time this article was published neither company had responded.

WANE also reached out to HomeGoods, Five Below, Dave & Buster’s and Round One.

Back in June, a HomeGoods representative said the following:

Although we appreciate your inquiry, HomeGoods has not announced a new store in the Fort Wayne area. When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively Hannan Bramhall, Marketing Specialist HomeGoods

WANE’s most recent request for information from HomeGoods resulted in a response that the company “has still not announced a new store for Fort Wayne.”

However, while going through Allen County and Fort Wayne building records, several permits for signs for a HomeGoods store were issued on June 29, 2020. According to Caywood, permits issued are good for a year.

The project is broken down into parts, with each store having its own permits. Permits for plumbing, heating, electrical for the project were first issued on Sept. 5, 2019. Several of those permits were canceled due to the license expiring in February and then re-issued between March 2020. However, the permits WANE found were only issued for Five Below and HomeGoods.

WANE reached out to Round One, Dave & Buster’s, and Five Below and at the time of publication, none of the companies have responded.

At this point it’s safe to say construction has stopped. The question now is, when construction will start back up?