FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Grab your pajamas and holiday stories and head to Animal Care and Control (ACAC) for their ‘Deck the Howls’ event Saturday.

Not a creature was stirring as 26 children joined shelter animals in their pajamas to read stories and soak in the holiday cheer.

The event not only spreads Christmas joy but also allows readers new and old the chance to grow confidence in their reading voices and abilities in a comfortable environment. Children at the event can also learn something new as ACAC will be teaching winter weather tips for animals as the cold hits Indiana.

Children were also invited to create fun toys and treats for the animals and decorate the kennels to raise Christmas spirits.

The Saturday Deck the Howls event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $45 admission fee for ages 5 to 12 years old. The event takes place at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control at 3020 Hillegas Road in Fort Wayne.