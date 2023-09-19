FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several more shopping options are coming to the Jefferson Pointe shopping center in Fort Wayne.

Painted Tree Boutiques will occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond store that closed back in April as part of the company’s bankruptcy plans.

The store touts itself as “The Big Way to Shop Small,” with multiple vendors under one roof. It got its start in 2015 in Arkansas and now has more than 30 stores at locations across the country.

On the Painted Tree Boutiques website, the store is described as an Etsy marketplace and Pinterest catalog come to life, with a retail shopping experience specializing in gifts, home decor, and boutique clothing while empowering thousands of people to live out their entrepreneurial dreams.

Lovesac is an online furniture store specializing in customizable sectional seating, called “sactionals,” and enormous bean bag chairs called “sacs,” which are described as “The world’s most comfortable seat.” It has showrooms across the Midwest.

Lovesac Debuts Immersive Surround Sound by Harman Kardon With the Launch of Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge (Photo: Business Wire)

No specific opening dates have been announced for either store.