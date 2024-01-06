FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Even though the Painted Tree Boutique opened its doors in early December, Saturday it will host its grand opening event to show off all the boutique has to offer.

The Painted Tree Boutique offers you the chance to shop small as it hosts multiple small businesses under one roof through a booth-style setup.

Saturday’s grand opening activities will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with desserts, live music, champagne, and unbeatable shopping.

The Painted Tree Boutique is located at 4020 W Jefferson Blvd, in Fort Wayne in Jefferson Pointe. This location used to be home to the Bed, Bath and Beyond store that closed in April of 2023.