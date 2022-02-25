FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas prices are higher than they’ve been in years. In Fort Wayne, many stations showed prices of $3.59 per gallon on Friday.

That has people all over asking: what’s the deal?

WANE 15’s talked to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan Friday morning to get that answer and some others.

De Haan said current gas prices are simply a result of supply and demand balances that had dramatic shifts due to the pandemic.

“Oil prices are higher because of the pandemic, because Americans stopped driving for much of 2020, or I should say greatly reduced their driving in 2020, before the economy started to reopen and give us give Americans new destinations and places to go, and because of the huge increase in demand compared to a year ago, well, oil companies were kind of caught off guard. Oil production has lagged behind,” De Haan said.

To put this into perspective, De Haan said that oil production in the United States is up about a million and a half barrels per day since Joe Biden became president. That currently makes them the world leader at more than 12 million barrels per day, but that number is still around 1.3 million behind production levels pre-COVID.

De Haan also said that the notion that President Biden’s move to shut down future drilling at the Keystone Pipeline is impacting current gas prices is a false narrative. He said it’s all about that lack of production coming from the various suppliers.

“A lot of politicians out there, apparently, have suddenly become petroleum analysts and have told Americans a lot of things that aren’t actually correct,” De Haan said.

The gas we get in the Great Lakes comes from Canada, which ships 7 million barrels/day of crude oil to the U.S. De Haan says the region would only be getting its oil from Canada regardless. Furthermore, De Haan says other pipelines have expanded to take more Canadian oil to the U.S.

Increased oil production is happening all over and De Haan projects that will continue over the next six to 18 months. Once supply catches up to demand, that’s when gas prices will start to taper off.

Unfortunately, De Haan says prices will most likely continue a steady climb for the foreseeable future while oil producers continue to improve.

“I do think that we still could see that $4 price, maybe by Memorial Day or some point this spring,” De Haan said.

In addition to a low supply, De Haan adds that the current transition to summer gasoline is driving prices up.

“It’s usually more expensive, but it’s also tough to come by in the early days as that transition starts,” De Haan said. “So, we can expect prices to slowly continue going up over the next few months because of this changeover.”

The other major factor at play with gas prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s a fluid situation that will cause uncertainty in the global economy as long as it persists.

Currently, Russia is the world’s second largest fuel supplier to other countries.

“Russia could ultimately decide to cut oil exports to drive oil prices up dramatically. And that’s the thinking, is if Russia maybe feels like it’s being backed into a corner, if they feel like their economy is about to tank as a result of these sanctions, they could take down the US economy or at least they could push up oil prices by cutting oil exports,” De Haan said.

If Russia were to cut off exports, that would mean 10 million fewer barrels of crude oil would be shipped out per day. A much lower supply, but no change to the demand, would send prices even higher than they are now.

Gas prices jumped to $100/barrell after Russia invaded Ukraine, the highest since 2014. After a spike to the Dow Jones, oil prices dipped back down to under $91/barrell.

If De Haan’s projections for future gas prices become true and oil production does catch up to the growing demand, the hope is that it’ll happen sooner rather than later.