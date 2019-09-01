Packed football stadium remembers West Noble coach

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — The West Noble Community is celebrating the life of a well known high school teacher and coach. Saturday, they gathered at the West Noble High School track for a memorial.

Schlemmer, age 58, coached cross-country and track at West Noble High School, including 20 years as the head coach for the girls cross country and boys track and field programs. He also taught Social Studies at West Noble High School.

Schlemmer died on August 21, a few days after being hit by a reported drunk driver while riding his bike.

A packed football stadium shared memories of him at Saturday’s memorial.

“Coach Schlemmer was my accountability partner,” said Brian Shepherd, principal of West Noble Primary School. “We ran a lot together. Coached a lot together. I figure about 20,000 miles we spent running together on the roads at cross country meets. He led by example. He was out on the roads daily and he showed everybody what it meant to be a champion.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Schlemmer’s family to help with funeral expenses.