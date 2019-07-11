Owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers, Sam Hyde dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The owner of popular Fort Wayne used book store Hyde Brothers Booksellers has died.

Sam Hyde died Tuesday surrounded by his friends and family.

“It’s been hard,” Tasha Bushnell, Hyde Brothers Booksellers regional manager said. “I mean, it was completely unexpected, and we did get to say goodbye to him, so that was a comfort.”

Sam and his brother Joel bought the used book store in the Wells Street Corridor in 1992. According to the store’s website, it offers more than 150,000 titles, with “a fondness for the odd and obscure.”

Despite Sam’s passing, employees opened the store for regular business hours Wednesday because they said that’s what he would have wanted.

“As soon as I heard the news, in the back of my head I could hear Same going ‘Well, you’re supposed to open tomorrow. You’re going to open tomorrow and sell my books.’ And I mean that in the most loving way possible, because that’s just how Sam was,” said Lauri Walls, a Hyde Brothers employee.

Last night, we lost our beloved friend and fearless leader, Sam Hyde. He was surrounded by his family.He truly was… Posted by Hyde Brothers, Booksellers on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Family, friends and employees said Hyde will be missed greatly, but they will do their best to carry on his legacy.

“As I’m shelving even today, I’m going to say ‘Wow, you know, this was one of the last books that Sam touched,’ and that’s something that I will never forget,” Walls said.

The store put out a box for customers to share their favorite memories of Sam Hyde. You can stop by the store at 1428 Wells Street in Fort Wayne. They plan to give the notes to Sam’s family later this week.