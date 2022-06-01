(WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of products that were recalled in May. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.

“Hoosier consumers have the right to know if items sitting around their homes are flawed or have the potential for unexpected danger. This month, a number of recalled products are child-related, so I encourage parents and caregivers to pay careful attention,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office for help.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in May:

BIBS Baby Bottles from BIBS Denmark ApS

Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles from Santa Cruz Bicycles

GreenSpeed Magnum Recumbent Trikes from WizWheelz

Infant Clothes from Winter Water Factory

Children’s Robes from NewCosplay

Children’s Robes from Linum Home Textiles

Wolverine RMAX Off-Road Side-By-Side Vehicles from Yamaha

Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards from DGL Group

Coffee Cups from Moderne Glass Company

Children’s Pajamas from Free Birdees

Wonder & Wise Activity Tables from Asweets

Children’s Sleepwear from Copper Pearl

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.