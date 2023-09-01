INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Starting a family can be a joyous and scary time for parents,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your new baby is safe and if the items they’re using are defective or could cause you or your family harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August:

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors from Philips Personal Health

Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans from The Children’s Place

Room & Board Natural Organic Latex and Latex and Spring Crib Mattresses from Restwell Mattress

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds from Zipadee Kids

Simplay3 Toddler Towers from The Simplay3 Company

Honda Model EU7000is Portable Generators from American Honda

Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs) equipped with “DigiAir” modules from Daikin Comfort Technologies

Avena Mini Table Lamps from Crate & Barrel

Maggie’s Farm 14 oz Bed Bug & Flea Killer from Maggie’s Farm

Threshold Glass Jar Candles from Target

Electric and stovetop pressure cookers from Sensio

Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat and Gravely Utility Vehicles, Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies from Polaris

Model Year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris

Carboys from Saxco International

Fireworks from 13131 Imports

Dehumidifiers from Gree

Midwest Lubricants Sodium Hydroxide from Midwest Lubricants

Ubio Labs power banks from Costco

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.