(WANE) Indiana Attorney has released his monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August:
Cordless Hedge Trimmers from Makita U.S.A.
Children’s Outdoor Kitchens from Big Game Hunters
Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems from Trek Bicycle Corporation
Ride-On Toys from Huffy Corporation
Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles from Navitas Vehicle Systems
Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards from Future Motion
Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards from Agit Global
Miter Saws from DeWALT
Home Elevators from Residential Elevators
MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers from 4moms
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards from ASUS Computer International
Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings from Hard Rock
Patriot Boost Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries
Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys from Epoch Everlasting Play
METALLISK Espresso Makers from IKEA
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.