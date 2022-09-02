(WANE) Indiana Attorney has released his monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August:

Cordless Hedge Trimmers from Makita U.S.A.

Children’s Outdoor Kitchens from Big Game Hunters

Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems from Trek Bicycle Corporation

Ride-On Toys from Huffy Corporation

Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles from Navitas Vehicle Systems

Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards from Future Motion

Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards from Agit Global

Miter Saws from DeWALT

Home Elevators from Residential Elevators

MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers from 4moms

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards from ASUS Computer International

Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings from Hard Rock

Patriot Boost Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries

Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys from Epoch Everlasting Play

METALLISK Espresso Makers from IKEA

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.