(WANE) Indiana Attorney has released his monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August: 

Cordless Hedge Trimmers from Makita U.S.A. 

Children’s Outdoor Kitchens from Big Game Hunters 

Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems from Trek Bicycle Corporation 

Ride-On Toys from Huffy Corporation 

Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles from Navitas Vehicle Systems 

Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards from Future Motion 

Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards from Agit Global 

Miter Saws from DeWALT 

Home Elevators from Residential Elevators 

MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers from 4moms 

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards from ASUS Computer International 

Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts with Drawstrings from Hard Rock 

Patriot Boost Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries 

Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys from Epoch Everlasting Play 

METALLISK Espresso Makers from IKEA 

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  

To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.  