FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An OWI crash leads to a trailer explosion in Angola, Indiana on Sunday.

Angola Fire and Police departments responded to a damaged property call around 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival a police report says, a car crashed into a gas meter after turning too sharply.

Police say they requested Nipsco come to the scene after a gas leak was detected.

Per the police report the trailer residence that the gas meter was connected to exploded at 4:35 p.m., leaving one officer harmed by debris from the explosion.

That officer was transported to the hospital and later released after treatment.

Both the trailer home and car were called a total loss in the police report.

The driver, 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

The Angola Police and Fire Departments were assisted by a number of other departments including the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County EMS.