FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of being intoxicated while behind the wheel of a sport-utility-vehicle during a head-on crash on South Lafayette Street that left herself and two other women seriously injured in 2022 is now facing felony charges.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 36-year-old Alyssa G. Sutherland – also known as Alyssa Burt – with two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon Tuesday.

Sutherland is accused of having a blood-alcohol-level of .31 percent – nearly four times the legal limit – when the Chevrolet Equinox she was driving the wrong way on South Lafayette Street collided with a Chrysler Town & Country van near East Paulding Road at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The crash left Sutherland pinned inside her SUV and a woman pinned inside the van, according to Fort Wayne police at the time.

One woman in the van suffered a broken arm while another suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed, court documents said. That woman was listed in life-threatening condition by medics at the scene, according to court documents.

Sutherland herself suffered multiple fractures in both legs, a lacerated liver and hematoma, according to court documents.

If convicted, Sutherland can face anywhere from 2 to upwards of 24 years in prison.

A warrant for Sutherland’s arrest has been issued but as of Tuesday afternoon she had not been booked into Allen County Jail.