MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are responding to a crash on I-69 at US 224 near Markle.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Brian Walker; the southbound lanes were closed for about an hour. With northbound moving slowly.

INDOT stated that the left lane was going to be blocked for the next three hours. The one-lane Markle construction is still ongoing.

There is minimal information on this incident, WANE 15 will update when new details arise.