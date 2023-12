GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semitrailer was overturned Friday morning near Gas City on I-69, according to a report from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT TrafficWise reported the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile-marker 260, between US 35 and E 200 S, one mile north of the Gas City exit sometime before 7:15 a.m.

INDOT estimated the northbound lanes would be blocked for four hours.