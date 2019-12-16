Overnight snow creates slick morning commute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Morning commuters are experiencing slick road conditions thanks to overnight snow showers around the area.

Although the amount of accumulation is not significant in some areas, the thin layer of snow on the roads can make them slippery and unpredictable.

Drivers can expect worse conditions as they head toward the southern counties of our viewing area, especially on county roads and side streets that don’t get plowed or salted as often.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and leave plenty of time to stop. You might also want to leave early for work or school and expect delays.