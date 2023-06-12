FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Starting on or after June 19, crews will be conducting bridge maintenance on eastbound I-469 between Indianapolis Road and Winchester Road. For approximately five days, the eastbound exit at State Road 1 will be closed between 8 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure drivers going eastbound on I-469 wanting to access S.R. 1 will need to seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.