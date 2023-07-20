ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The coroner has determined an overdose led to a man’s death at the Allen County Jail in May.

Indiana State Police were investigating the death of 35-year-old Courtney Eugene Luckadoo, who was in the jail May 20 for less than 45 minutes when he had a “medical emergency”, according to a spokesman with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead that same day, police said.

The Allen County Coroner on Thursday determined the cause of death was cocaine intoxication, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The death is still under investigation by the ACSD, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.