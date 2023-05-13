FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forget Mother’s Day flowers, looking to start a garden or wanting to freshen up your house? The Botanical Conservatory has you covered.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center (3901 Abbott St). Individuals can shop over 700 varieties of locally grown herbs, vegetable starts, seeds, hanging baskets and more.

Essentials like potting soil and compost worms are also available. A team of knowledgeable plant advisors are ready to answer questions and offer suggestions.

This annual fundraiser supports the Botanical Conservatory. For more details on this event, check out their website.